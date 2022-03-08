Russia becomes world's most sanctioned country amid war with Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to representatives of the flight crew of Russian airlines

Highlights The United States and its allies had first imposed sanctions on Russia on February 22

This came a day after Putin declared the two Ukrainian rebel regions as independent states

Russia's number now outranks Iran's 3,616 sanctions, displacing Tehran from the top position

Amid its ongoing war with Ukraine, Russia has now become the most sanctioned country in the world. According to a report with a New York-based sanctions watchlist site, the United States and its allies had first imposed sanctions on Russia on February 22, a day after President Vladimir Putin declared the two Ukrainian rebel regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent states".

After Russia announced its military operations against Russia on February 24, hundreds more sanctions followed, it stated.

Castellum.AI stated that 2,754 sanctions were already in place against Russia before February 22 and 2,778 additional were imposed in the days following the assault, bringing the total to 5,532.

Image Source : TWITTER/@CASTELLUMAI Graph shows sanctions on Russia ever since the country invaded Ukraine

Russia's number now outranks Iran's 3,616 sanctions, displacing Tehran from the top position, the report stated.

According to the site, the countries and regions targeting Russia with sanctions are Switzerland (568), the European Union (518), Canada (454), Australia (413), the US (243), the UK (35) and Japan (35).

Image Source : TWITTER/@CASTELLUMAI Russia Ukraine War: Number of sanctions against Russia

Countries across the world are putting sanctions on Russia in an effort to stop the invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Qutub Minar lit up with colours of Russian flag? Chinese state media spreads fake news

Latest World News