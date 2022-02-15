Russia-Ukraine news LIVE Updates: Russian military all set for attack, awaiting Putin's nod

Follow us on Image Source : AP This Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the closer view of battle group in formation in Soloti, Russia, east of the border with Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates: Various international reports are suggesting that Russia is ready to invade Ukraine at any moment, as tensions continue to escalate between the two countries. Reports quoting highly placed US sources suggest that Russia may attack Ukraine at around 1 am (UK time) Wednesday with a massive missile blitz and 200,000 troops, even though Moscow's diplomatic channels with the West are still open. Earlier in the day, Moscow said that some military forces deployed at the Ukrainian border were being sent back to bases, however, the NATO chief said there is 'cautious optimism' over Russia signals on Ukraine, but no sign of de-escalation. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also said that UK intelligence on Russia-Ukraine tension is 'not encouraging'. The tension between Russia and Ukraine has been building up ever since the latter's proposed move to join NATO, which Russia didn't want at any cost among dead-lock over Moscow's other demands with the West. The US, allies have warned Putin that if Russia goes ahead and invades Ukraine then it will be calling for very serious consequences. Catch all updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis here.

