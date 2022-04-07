Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: 5,000 dead in Mariupol as Ukraine collects evidence of Russian atrocities

The mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol has put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000, as Ukraine collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv and braced for what could become a climactic battle for control of the country’s industrial east. Ukrainian authorities continued gathering up the dead in shattered towns outside the capital amid telltale signs Moscow’s troops killed civilians indiscriminately before retreating over the past several days. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of trying to hide the evidence of war crimes to interfere with the international investigation. He also said thousands of people are now missing, either dead or deported to Russia. Zelenskyy also urged Russian citizens not to be afraid to protest the war.