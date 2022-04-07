Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: 5,000 dead in Mariupol as Ukraine collects evidence of Russian atrocities

A security guard for the British embassy in Berlin suspected of working for the Russian intelligence services has been charged with nine offences under the UK Official Secrets Act.

The Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday said 57-year-old David Smith was extradited from Germany to the United Kingdom.

"David Ballantyne Smith, 57 (24.07.64), a British national who was living in Potsdam, Germany, is charged with nine offences under the Official Secrets Act 1911," the police said in a statement.