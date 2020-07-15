Russia says coronavirus vaccine is safe; clinical trials to be completed by July-end

Image Source : FILE PHOTO FILE

The Russian defense ministry on Wednesday said it had developed a "safe" coronavirus vaccine. According to the ministry, 18 people had participated in the research and were discharged without "serious adverse events, health complaints, complications or side effects." In a statement, the ministry said the results of the trials "allow us to speak with confidence about the safety and good tolerability of the vaccine."

"Their immunity is working well, antibodies are being created, they are protected against the coronavirus," researcher Svetlana Volchikhina said in a video released by the defence ministry. The ministry further said that it expects the clinical trials to be fully completed by July-end.

Earlier in May, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had told President Vladimir Putin that military researchers were developing a vaccine with scientists at the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow. The volunteers were isolated in the Burdenko military hospital in Moscow on June 18 when the trial vaccine was administered and underwent daily check-ups. For 28 days after vaccination, the vital signs of the volunteers remained within normal limits, the Russian defence ministry said. Another group of participants who were vaccinated on June 23 are presently in isolation in hospital under medical supervision.

