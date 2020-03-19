Thursday, March 19, 2020
     
Russia confirms first coronavirus death

Russia has registered 147 cases of coronavirus but has reported no other deaths.

March 19, 2020
Russia on Thursday reported its first coronavirus-related death, an unnamed 79-year-old woman in Moscow with underlying health issues who died from pneumonia after testing positive for the virus. Russia, which has temporarily barred entry to foreigners and imposed an array of flight restrictions, has reported 147 coronavirus cases so far, less than many other European countries. Russia has registered 147 cases of coronavirus but has reported no other deaths.

