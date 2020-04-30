Russia becomes the 8th country to cross 1 lakh coronavirus cases

Image Source : AP A couple run in an empty Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral in the background, during a self-isolation regime due to coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the nation's partial economic shutdown through May 11, saying the coronavirus outbreak is yet to reach a peak.

Russia has become the 8th country after -- USA, Spain, Italy, France, UK, Germany and Turkey -- to cross 1 lakh coronavirus cases. As per the latest reports by news agency Sputnik, 7,099 cases have been reported in Russia over the last 24 hours taking the overall tally past 100,000.

Russia has had 1,073 deaths linked to coronavirus while 11,619 people have recovered.

