'You're a sick old man!': Queen Elizabeth II's son Prince Andrew heckled as he followed her coffin

Follow us on Image Source : AP King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew join the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

Highlights Queen Elizabeth II's son Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was heckled as he walked behind her coffin.

Four days after the 96-year-old Queen died at Balmoral Castle, she was taken to Edinburgh.

All her children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward were present.

Queen Elizabeth II death: Queen Elizabeth II's son Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was heckled on Monday as he walked behind her coffin, which was being taken from Balmoral to Edinburgh. Andrew is Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's third child and second son.

In a widely shared BBC footage from the procession, a man could be heard shouting, "Andrew, you're a sick old man!" as the Prince walked behind her mother's coffin. As per the Independent, the man has been arrested. The rest of his words were not audible as his voice was muted and drowned out by voiceover commentary and the people around him.

All her children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, walked silently behind her coffin. Charles, Anne and Edward all wore military uniforms, but Andrew did not. The Royal Navy veteran was stripped of his honorary military titles and was removed as a working royal over his friendship with the notorious U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Four days after the 96-year-old Queen died at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, she was taken to St. Giles’ Cathedral where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.”

Inside the church, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand and topped with the golden Crown of Scotland, encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers. “And so we gather, to bid Scotland’s farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate. And whose love for Scotland was legendary,” said the Rev. Calum MacLeod.

The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so the public can pay their respects. Thousands of people lined the 0.7-mile (1 kilometer) route between palace and cathedral, some arriving hours early to catch a glimpse.

Latest World News