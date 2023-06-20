Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi begins historic US visit, lands in New York | DETAILS

PM Modi US visit : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached New York to commence the first leg of his US visit. He was warmly received by US delegates upon his arrival. Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. He left for the US this morning (June 20).

Modi to particiapte in Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters

Modi will celebrate the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

Modi will also be paying his respects to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi that now 'proudly adorns' the North Lawn of the UN headquarters where a yoga session will also be conducted.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said in an interview that the yoga celebration this year will be a very 'unique occasion' because it was PM Modi who had given this vision and it was his leadership that ensured that June 21 every year is celebrated as International Yoga Day.

Modi to meet Elon Musk, other leaders during US visit

During his first state visit, PM Modi is expected to two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including entrepreneur and Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk, astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson and Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer.

Other notable personalities Modi would meet are author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio, Falu Shah, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman, Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Peter Agre, Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon, officials said.

