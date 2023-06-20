PM Modi's staunch reply to China: 'Relations with Beijing will prosper only if it promotes peace in border'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ahead of the much-awaited visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in staunch words reiterated that relation with neighbouring nation would flourish only if China promotes peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, while talking about global politics, he asserted India is fully prepared and committed to protecting its sovereignty and dignity.

"We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity," Modi told the US newspaper.

Notably, the critical remarks from the Indian Prime Minister came nearly a month after Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu held multiple meetings with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Singh also reiterated India would engage with China only when it upholds New Delhi's sovereignty and integrity.

India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and role: PM

Prime Minister Modi, while speaking about his ongoing visit to America, claimed that the relations between the two nations are "stronger" and "deeper" than ever. Also, he stressed that His Excellency Joe Biden has "unprecedented trust" in New Delhi. However, he asserted "India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and role."

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

Latest India News