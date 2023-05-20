'It'll take forward idea of non-violence': PM Modi unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima

PM Modi in Hiroshima: During his visit to Japan on Friday (May 19), Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima where the annual summit of the G7 group is taking place. PM Modi arrived in Hiroshima on the first leg of his three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to take part in over 40 engagements.

Speaking to reporters in Hiroshima, after unveiling the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said that even today the world gets frightened when they listen to the word 'Hiroshima'. He also extended his gratitude to the Japanese Government for placing the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima.

PM Modi thanks Japanese govt for placing Mahatma Gandhi's bust

"I want to thank the Japanese Government for placing the bust of Mahatma Gandhi here in Hiroshima and giving me the opportunity to unveil it. We should all follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and walk on the path of the welfare of the world. This will be the real tribute to Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

The Prime Minister also said that the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima will take forward the idea of non-violence. "It is a great moment for me to know that the Bodhi tree that I gifted to the Japanese PM has been planted here in Hiroshima so that people can understand the importance of peace when they come here. I pay my respect to Mahatma Gandhi," he remarked.

Hiroshima Mayor hails Mahatma Gandhi

Meanwhile, Matsui Kazumi, Mayor of Hiroshima also hailed the unveiling of the bust by PM Modi. He said Mahatma Gandhi was a very respected human being who embodied non-violence throughout his life. "This presentation of his bust to this city is very meaningful because our wish exactly coincides with Mahatma Gandhi's policy," Kazumi added.

PM Modi meets Indian diaspora

After unveiling the bust, the Prime Minister also met the Indian diaspora in Hiroshima where he was accorded a warm welcome of the people. The video of the meeting shows a woman greeting PM Modi with an Assamese Gamocha. Members of the Indian diaspora gathered at a hotel in Hiroshima as PM Modi arrived in the city. They cheered "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". They also raised slogans hailing PM Modi.

G7 Summit in Japan

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Hiroshima to attend the G7 Summit at the invitation of Japan's PM Fumio Kishida. The G7 leaders are currently in Japan to attend the G7 Summit scheduled to be held in Hiroshima from May 19-21. Notably, Japan assumed the G7 Presidency in 2023. The Summit is an international forum held annually for the leaders of the G7 member states of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada (in order of rotating presidency), and the European Union (EU).

Notably, the G7 grouping comprises Japan, Italy, Canada, France, the US, the UK and Germany. Japan under its G7 Presidency has invited leaders from Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam. India has been invited as a guest country for the G7 summit.

(With ANI inputs)

