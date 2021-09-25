Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to deliver video address at 'Global Citizen Live'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address at the event ‘Global Citizen Live’ on the evening of September 25. ‘Global Citizen’ is a global advocacy organization that is working to end extreme poverty. ‘Global Citizen Live’ is a 24-hour event which will be held across 25th and 26th September and will involve live events in major cities including Mumbai, New York, Paris, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney, Los Angeles, Lagos and Seoul. The event will be broadcast in 120 countries and over multiple social media channels.

Modi is currently visiting the US, where he is slated to address the UN General Assembly at 06:30PM on September 25. Prime Minister Modi will speak on various important issues including cross-border terrorism, regional situation and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reforms, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said earlier.

Regarding India's permanent membership at the UNSC, Shringla said PM Modi will lay emphasis upon the UNSC reforms during his address.

On his second day, he held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, and later attended a Quad Summit, with Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga, apart from Biden himself.

On his first day, Modi met with US VP Kamala Harris. He also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investment in India on Thursday.

