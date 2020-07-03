Friday, July 03, 2020
     
China reacts to PM Modi's Ladakh visit; calls for 'lowering of temperatures'

Beijing Updated on: July 03, 2020 13:39 IST
Image Source : ANI

China has reacted after the surprise visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ladakh earlier today. In a statement, Zhao Lijian, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said, "India and China are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military and diplomatic channels. No party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation at this point."

PM Modi visited forward areas in Ladakh earlier today along with the Indian Army's top brass including COAS General Naravane and CDS General Bipin Rawat. 

The Prime Minister was briefed by the 14 Corps Commander of the Indian Army on the ongoing situation at the LAC. 

Image Source : ANI

PM is also expected to meet the Indian Army soldiers who were injured in the clash with the Chinese PLA which led to several casualties on both sides.

 

