Follow us on Image Source : AP Vice President Kamala Harris lauds PM Modi's commitment to bolstering US-India ties

PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on for his two-day visit to Egypt after concluding US State visit. Earlier on Thursday, he marked his presence at the historic State Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House. in adition, US Vice Presiden Kamala Harris along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted a luncheon for the India leader at the State Department, where she lauded PM Modi for his commitment to strengthening US-India ties.

Prime Minister Modi was in Washington on a state visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden. There, the two leaders held a historic summit on Thursday.

"I are grateful for your commitment to strengthening the ties"

"Prime Minister Modi, President Joe Biden and I are grateful for your commitment to strengthening the ties...between the United States and India. And we share that commitment under your leadership and that of President Biden our partnership has become more expansive than it has ever been," she said.

Harris further highlighted the advance coopertaion between the two countries on different areas including climate change on clean energy, terrorism, cybercrime, public health and vaccine production.

"Our countries have launched new areas of cooperation"

"And during this trip, our countries have launched new areas of cooperation from artificial intelligence to semiconductors. As we look toward the future, the United States and India, the world's oldest and largest democracies, instinctively turn to each other and are increasingly aligned," Harris said.

Moreover, Harris mentioned her connection with India as her mother mother Shyamala Gopalan, a breast cancer scientist hailed from Chennai.

Harris on PM Modi's first State visit

She furhter stressed Prime Minister Modi's first State visit to the US and asserted that it will take bilateral ties in areas of space, defence, emerging technology and supply chains to the next level.

"The US-India partnership is stronger than ever. Together, our nations will shape the future as we work to create a more prosperous, secure, and healthy world," Harris' office tweeted. "The partnership between the United States and India is one of the most important of the 21st century, and this visit will take our partnership to the next level — from space to defence, to emerging technology and supply chains," it said.

ALSO READ | "PM Modi's visit will take India-US ties to next level," says VP Kamala Harris | READ

ALSO READ | US to return over 100 antiquities of India that were stolen from us: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora

Latest World News