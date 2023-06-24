US to return over 100 antiquities of India that were stolen from us: PM Modi expresses gratitude to US govt

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi while addressing the Indian diaspora in Washington.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a cheerful crowd in Washington on Friday, asserted that the American government will return more than 100 antiquities of India that were earlier stolen from the largest democratic nation. Claiming that a new and proud journey of India-US ties has begun and the world is watching the two great democracies strengthening their bond, he expressed his gratitude to the Biden administration for returning the pride of India.

"I am happy that the American government has decided to return more than 100 antiquities of India that were stolen from us. These antiquities had reached the international markets. I express my gratitude to the American government for this," PM Modi said.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

