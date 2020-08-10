5 killed in under-construction building blast on Pakistan

Image Source : PTI 5 killed in under-construction building blast in Pakistan (Representational image)

At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in a blast that occurred near an under-construction building in Pakistan's Chaman city on Monday, police said. According to law enforcement agencies, an improvised explosive device (IED) was fitted on a motorcycle in the city's Mall Road area, reports The Express Tribune.

As a result of the explosion, a nearby mechanic shop was completely destroyed by fire. Security forces have cordoned off the area whereas the injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility so far.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the Chaman blast, and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

In recent months, Balochistan has witnessed an increase in attacks.

At least one person was killed and six others were injured after an explosion in Turbat bazaar on July 21.

