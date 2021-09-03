Pakistani minister uses teeth to cut ribbon at store opening, netizens in splits | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FAYAZCHOHANPTI Pakistani minister uses teeth to cut ribbon at store opening

Pakistani Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan left the internet in splits when he took his own unique way of cutting a ribbon at an electronics shop opening event on Thursday.

The minister was invited for a shop opening at his Rawalpindi seat, just like most politicians are invited. When he was handed the scissors to cut the ribbon, he had a few attempts in vain before he hilariously chose to cut the ribbon with his teeth. The video immediately went viral on social media and netizens aren't hesitant to mock him.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan himself uploaded the video on social media and gave an explanation on why he chose his teeth over the scissors.

"The scissors were blunt," he said, "owner set a new world record to save the shop from embarrassment".

While some netizens posted hilarious comments and some mocked the minister, some pointed out that nobody in the video are wearing masks. They called out the minister and the owner of the shop for violating Covid-19 norms. One netizen commented, "When President is a dentist, Oral Hygiene is at its best."

