Follow us on Image Source : WIKIPEDIA Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami chief announces celebration over US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chairman Siraj-ul Haq has announced to celebrate thanksgiving and prayer on Friday across the country on the withdrawal of US troops in Afghanistan, Pakistan's vernacular media reported.

Siraj-ul Haq said that after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, the responsibilities of the Afghan Taliban have increased as the country has turned into a dilapidated structure after a long war.

On Friday, millions of Muslims in masjid and madrassas across the country will celebrate at the request of Amir Jamaat-e-Islami, according to Jasarat, Daily Asas.

Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chairman Siraj-ul Haq has announced to celebrate thanksgiving and prayer on Friday across the country on the withdrawal of US troops in Afghanistan, Pakistan's vernacular media reported.

Siraj-ul Haq said that after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, the responsibilities of the Afghan Taliban have increased as the country has turned into a dilapidated structure after a long war.

On Friday, millions of Muslims in masjid and madrassas across the country will celebrate at the request of Amir Jamaat-e-Islami, according to Jasarat, Daily Asas.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | China, Pakistan worry about protecting $60 billion CPEC after Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan

Latest World News