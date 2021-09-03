Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami chief announces celebration over US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chairman Siraj-ul Haq has announced to celebrate thanksgiving and prayer on Friday across the country on the withdrawal of US troops in Afghanistan, Pakistan's vernacular media reported.
Siraj-ul Haq said that after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, the responsibilities of the Afghan Taliban have increased as the country has turned into a dilapidated structure after a long war.
On Friday, millions of Muslims in masjid and madrassas across the country will celebrate at the request of Amir Jamaat-e-Islami, according to Jasarat, Daily Asas.
(With ANI inputs)
