Pakistan taken off from global terror financing watchdog FATF's grey list after 4 years

Pakistan on Friday was dropped from Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, the organization said in a statement.

FATF welcomed Pakistan's significant progress in improving anti-money laundering, and combating financial terror.

Pakistan has strengthened the effectiveness of its anti-money laundering, combating the financing of terrorism regime, and addressed technical deficiencies, the terror watchdog said.

Pakistan is "no longer subject to FATF's increased monitoring process; to continue to work with APG (Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering) to further improve its AML/CFT (anti-money laundering & counter-terrorist financing) system," FATF stated.

"FATF’s jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring, often referred to as the FATF’s grey list. DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Tanzania and Mozambique were added to the list, while Nicaragua and Pakistan were removed," the terror financing watchdog said.

FATF, following a Plenary meeting in Paris, subjects to a call for action in a high-risk jurisdiction, often referred to as FATF’s black list. Myanmar was added to the list, it said.

FATF repeatedly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Following plenary discussions this week, FATF decided to impose additional restrictions, including bar Russia from current & future projects & participating in meetings of FATF's regional partner bodies as FATF member, FATF president T Raja Kumar said.

