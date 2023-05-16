Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan political crisis: Imran Khan's bail extended till June 8 in two cases

The Islamabad High Court extended Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's bail pleas until June 8 in two cases involving the making of allegations against top officers of state institutions and the PTI workers' mistreatment of PML-N leader Mohsin Ranjha, according to Pakistan-based Dawn.

Imran's lawyer Gohar showed up in court and mentioned Imran's exclusion from individual appearance. The court has supported the solicitation.

Dawn reported that Khan's supporters staged violent protests following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, which resulted in the Lahore High Court delaying its decision on the plea against his arrest in any case filed against him.

Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, who was granted pre-arrest bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case until May 23, appeared before the Lahore High Court on Monday.

In the Al-Qadir Trust case, the Lahore High Court granted Bushra Bibi pre-arrest bail until May 23. However, the court scheduled Khan's bail plea for Tuesday in the terrorism cases filed against him following the violence on May 9.

"The LHC granted pre-arrest bail to Bushra Bibi till May 23 in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The court, however, fixed Khan's bail plea for Tuesday in the terrorism cases registered against him after May 9 violence. The LHC Registrar's Office has raised an objection for not attaching the arrested copies of Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court orders," a court official told PTI.

In addition, Khan's lawyer submitted a copy of the stay order issued by the Islamabad High Court, which caused the hearing of the Toshakhana case against the PTI chief to be postponed until June 8.

The IHC's various benches granted the PTI chairman a blanket relief that delayed his trial in the Toshakhana case until the second week of June and prevented the authorities from arresting him.

Last week, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief got break interim in six arguments enrolled against him for burning the place of the Corps Commandant Lahore and different occurrences of violence emitted after his arrest.

Also Read | 'Pakistan's situation is even worst than 1971 war': Imran Khan claims PM Shehbaz plans to ban PTI I VIDEO

Also Read | Pakistan: Court grants protective bail to Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust case

Latest World News