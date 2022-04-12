Shehbaz Sharif thanks PM Modi, mentions Kashmir in first tweet as Pakistan Prime Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks PM Modi but mentions Kashmir in his first tweet.

Pakistan new Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mentioned that Pakistan desires peaceful and cooperative ties with India. Shehbaz, however, mentioned Kashmir in his first tweet as Pakistan PM and said: "Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable."

In a tweet on Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif said: "Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and focus on the socio-economic development of our people."

This tweet comes a day after PM Modi congratulated newly elected Pakistan PM Sheshbaz Sharif. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Modi took to Twitter to write a congratulatory message for Sharif.

"Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people."

