PM Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming new Pak PM, says 'India desires peace, stability'

Image Source : PTI PM Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming Pak PM, says 'India desires peace'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated newly-inducted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Modi took to Twitter to write a congratulatory message for Sharif.

"Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people."

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's brother and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) party chief Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday night. He was sworn in for the post by Acting President Sadiq Sajrani.

The oath-taking comes soon after the Pakistan Parliament on Monday elected unopposed Shehbaz Sharif as the 23rd prime minister of the country, bringing to an end the political uncertainty that had gripped the nation since a no-confidence motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan on March 8.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi was supposed to administer him the oath but couldn't do so because of sudden health ailments.

