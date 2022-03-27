Pakistan PM Imran Khan's mega rally to save face ahead of crucial no-trust vote

Follow us on Image Source : @PTI Pakistan PM Imran Khan's mega rally to save face ahead of likely no-trust motion vote

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing a mega rally in Islamabad ahead of a likely crucial no-trust motion vote against him by the opposition. Key leaders from his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were seen at the rally, where 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans are echoing.

“I came into politics 25 years ago for one thing, and that is following the vision of Pakistan for which it was created," the PM said.

​“The people of Pakistan stand with Imran Khan in saying, ‘No NRO'”, said Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at Islamabad Rally.

Pakistan has been on the edge since Opposition parties on March 8 submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

Separately, an equally-charged political event will be held in Islamabad on Monday by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of the Opposition parties. Two special trains have been mobilised by the national transporter, Pakistan Railways, from Lahore and Islamabad at the request of the government to transport its workers.

Thousands of supporters of the prime minister came in trains, public vehicles and private cars to attend the “historic” rally of the ruling party.

The Opposition parties are confident that they can get the support of 172 members in the house of 342 to dislodge the government, while the government claims that it enjoys the required support in the house to foil the attempt.

Khan came to power in 2018 with promises to create a ‘Naya Pakistan’ but miserably failed to address the basic problem of keeping the prices of commodities in control, giving air to the sails of opposition ships to make war on his government.

Also Read | Imran Khan to step down as Pakistan PM? 'PMO' dropped from his YouTube channel

Also Read | Pakistan: 50 ministers go missing as Imran Khan fights for survival on no confidence motion

Latest World News