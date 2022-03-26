No-confidence vote against Imran Khan likely be held on April 3, 4: Pakistan Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Saturday that the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan will most likely be held on April 3 or 4, indicating yet another delay in the motion, Friday Times reported.

Although the no-confidence motion was on the agenda of Friday's National Assembly session, Speaker Asad Qaiser had adjourned the session until Monday.

Leader of the Opposition, Shehbaz Sharif, then wrote to Qaiser in which he criticised his handling of the no-confidence motion and alleged that the Speaker had failed to fulfil his constitutional obligations by delaying the no-confidence vote.

Rasheed maintained that the Opposition had actually played into the hands of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, whose popularity he claimed has increased since the no-confidence motion was moved. He also termed the opposition as 'fools' for helping Prime Minister Imran Khan gain more support.

Answering further questions, Rasheed said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA, Jam Abdul Karim, would be arrested upon his return to Pakistan from Dubai. Karim has been named in a murder cases in Sindh, but he is currently out of the country.

