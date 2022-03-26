Saturday, March 26, 2022
     
  UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's son meets with an accident
Imran Khan to step down as Pakistan PM? 'PMO' dropped from his YouTube channel

The name change is especially drawing attention because of the ongoing no confidence vote against Imran Khan. The renaming was done on the first day of Pakistan's National Assembly which has been convened to take up the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government.

India TV News Desk
Islamabad Updated on: March 26, 2022
Image Source : PTI

Islamabad : Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, center, and Defense Minister Pervez Khattaq attend a military parade 

 

Highlights

  • YouTube channel of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's office has been renamed to 'Imran Khan'.
  • The channel shows speeches of the premier and his activities after he took over as the PM.
  • Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is facing a no-trust vote in the national assembly.

As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is facing a no-trust vote in the national assembly, the YouTube channel of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's office has been renamed to 'Imran Khan'. The channel, which has over 150,000 followers presently, shows speeches of the premier and his activities after he took over as the Prime Minister. However, it was created in 2019, a year after Imran Khan was elected to office.

However, the National Assembly had been adjourned to March 28 without the motion being tabled on Friday.

However, the National Assembly had been adjourned to March 28 without the motion being tabled on Friday.

Citing General Manager of the Digital Media Wing of the Government of Pakistan, Imran Ghazali, Geo TV reported that the wing "only manages" the Twitter and Facebook accounts of the Prime Minister's office and distanced his department from the YouTube channel. Internet users reacted to the recent renaming of the YouTube channel of the Prime Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi of receiving bribes to the tune of PKR 6 billion, terming it as a “mother of all scandals.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Pak's National Assembly adjourned till March 28 without tabling no-trust motion against Imran Khan

