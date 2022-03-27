Ahead of no-confidence vote, Pakistan PM Imran Khan's key aide quits

Follow us on Image Source : ANI File image of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Jamhoori Watan Party leader and special assistant to the Pakistan prime minister (SAPM) on reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan, Shah­zain Bugti, announced on Sunday his resignation from the federal cabinet citing lack of development in the province, Dawn reported.

He made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Earlier on Sunday, Bilawal called on Bugti at his residence where the two discussed the political situation in the country.

The Pak prime minister had appointed Bugti as his special assistant last year in July soon after deciding to hold talks with disgruntled Baloch tribesmen to pave way for permanent peace and progress in Balochistan. PM Imran had tasked him with holding talks with peeved Baloch tribesmen on behalf of the government.

His resignation comes amid mounting political tensions ahead of the no-confidence vote submitted by the opposition against the Prime Minister.

Addressing a press conference, Bugti said that the government had failed to deliver in Balochistan. "The federal government gave us hope that things will improve but the people have been disappointed," he said, announcing his resignation from Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet, Dawn reported.

Elaborating on his grievances, he said that when the Prime Minister first came into power he promised to focus on South Balochistan and under-developed areas. "But he failed to do so."

The MNA also alleged that insurgency grew during the PTI government's tenure due to its negligence. "I have done everything except for banging my head into the wall. [...] Imran Khan says everyone is corrupt. [But] put the evidence in front of the people, they will decide. But all you do is use wrong words", the report said.

