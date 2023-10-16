Pakistan: Two Palestinian medics injured in knife attack over harassment of female classmates in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE The attackers allegedly harassed female students in a private hostel.

A couple of Palestinian medical students in Pakistan were injured in a knife attack in Punjab province's Gujranwala district for allegedly objecting to harassment of female classmates in a private hostel.

According to Dawn, police said that the Palestinian medics Khaldoon Alsheikh and Abdul Karim had forbidden the alleged perpetrators from harassing a female student before they were attacked by knives.

They were present in their apartment during the time of the attack and sustained multiple wounds. Alsheikh and Karim were rescued by some neighbours, and were shifted to Gujranwala District Headquarters Hospital by the Rescue 1122 team. Their condition has been reported as stable.

Police have registered a case against four nominated suspects, including those named Sufian, Rafay Butt and Hamza and their three unidentified accomplices. An investigation has been launched in connection with the attack. The police vowed to arrest the accused soon.

However, the police dismissed the possibility of the attack on the Palestinian students being connected with the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

More than a week since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack by firing a barrage of rockets and infiltrating Israel, more than 4,100 people have died on both sides of the Gaza border. The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,750 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded since the fighting erupted, while over 1,400 Israelis have been killed in Hamas strikes that struck the Jewish state on October 7.

