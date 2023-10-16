Monday, October 16, 2023
     
  4. Pakistan announces biggest relief amid worst economic crisis, cuts petrol prices by Rs 40 per litre

Pakistan announces biggest relief amid worst economic crisis, cuts petrol prices by Rs 40 per litre

According to reports, the petrol and high-speed diesel prices had increased by Rs58.43 and Rs55.83 per litre between August 15 and September 15 respectively in Pakistan, to a historic Rs331-333 per litre at the retail stage until September 30.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Islamabad Published on: October 16, 2023 10:32 IST
In a major relief, Pakistan's interim government has slashed the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 40 from October 16, Monday. According to the statement released by the Ministry of Finance, prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) are reduced for the next 16 days, ending October 31, as a result of a decline in the international market and an appreciation in the rupee’s value. The statement said that the petrol price was cut by Rs40 per litre, and HSD was lowered by Rs15 per litre. As a result, the ex-depot price of petrol fell to about Rs284 per litre. 

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

