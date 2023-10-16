Pakistan announces biggest relief amid worst economic crisis, cuts petrol prices by Rs 40 per litre

Follow us on Image Source : SDASD DASDASsad

In a major relief, Pakistan's interim government has slashed the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 40 from October 16, Monday. According to the statement released by the Ministry of Finance, prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) are reduced for the next 16 days, ending October 31, as a result of a decline in the international market and an appreciation in the rupee’s value. The statement said that the petrol price was cut by Rs40 per litre, and HSD was lowered by Rs15 per litre. As a result, the ex-depot price of petrol fell to about Rs284 per litre.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

