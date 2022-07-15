Pakistan govt set up committee to deliberate treason proceedings against former PM Imran Khan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb informed on Friday that the government planned to set up a committee to deliberate if a case of high treason should be launched against former Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaaf party chief Imran Khan. She further added that the Cabinet decided to set up the committee to decide whether the Khan was guilty of violating Article 6 of the Constitution.

According to Article 6, any person who "abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason". The crime is punishable by death.

"Whether these acts attract Article 6 of the Constitution (high treason) is also left open to be determined by the parliamentarians to ponder should they leave open the doors for such unconstitutional acts or take suitable measures to stop such like the mess in future,” Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel said in an additional note in the judgement.

Earlier, the Supreme Court released a detailed judgement where it explained the reasons for the dismissal of former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri's controversial ruling of April 3 on the no-trust move against then-prime minister Khan.

Suri had ruled that the no-confidence motion was linked with a "foreign conspiracy" to topple the PTI government and hence was not maintainable. Minutes later, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of then prime minister Khan. Suri's ruling was later suspended by the top court, which ordered that voting should be held on the motion, leading to the ouster of Khan.

Information Minister Aurangzeb said the committee will work under the leadership of law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and present its suggestions in the next cabinet meeting. "The judgement of the Supreme Court proved that the previous government passed unconstitutional orders," she said.

ALSO READ | Imran Khan's wrongdoing led to IMF's mistrust with Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz takes jibe at former PM

ALSO READ | Spying attempt on ex-Pak PM Imran Khan amid rumours of his assassination

Latest World News