Imran Khan's wrongdoing led to IMF's mistrust with Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz takes jibe at former PM

Imran Khan's wrongdoing led to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s mistrust with Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-N President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday. Addressing the party workers in the PP-167 constituency, Maryam claimed the IMF had told the coalition government that they don't trust the country because of "fitna" referred to the former Pakistani prime minister.

Maryam further referred to the agreement, which is signed between the Fund and "fitna" Khan, as a "bad deal" and also said that Imran Khan took a U-turn by breaching the clauses that Pakistan agreed with the global lender.

During her speech, PML-N President claimed that the party supporters from the constituency present in Green Town are more as compared to the number of people attending Khan's "historic rally" on the parade ground in Islamabad.

Interestingly, Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz were addressing their supporters in Islamabad and Lahore simultaneously.

Maryam said that the coalition government had to make some decisions with a heavy heart, including increasing the prices of petroleum products, because of Khan's wrongdoings.

She further added that if Khan had left something in the reserves, the coalition government would have provided relief to the people.

PML-N President stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) thought that she will not come out to address the rally because of the rising inflation, adding "but I want to tell them that I will stand with the people when times are tough."

Taking a jibe at the former prime minister's statement regarding him not being elected to know the price of potatoes and tomatoes, the PML-N leader said: "I am not as insensitive as him [Imran Khan] that I would say I am not here to know the price of essentials."

"I am here to know the prices and to stand by the people," she said.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition government, Maryam said that the incumbent parties have a "responsibility" to take people out of the difficult times even though these problems were not created by them.

What Imran Khan said during Islamabad rally

Meanwhile, Imran Khan, who was also addressing the public rally in Islamabad, lashed out at the Shehbaz Sharif-led country's government and said he did not come out to fight against the institutions in the country or to spread anarchy but to tell everyone that the nation will not accept the "imported government".

"I knew there would be anarchy that evening and people would have come face to face with the police and the rangers. The nation, the police and the rangers are mine. I don't want to spread anarchy within my nation. I had set out just for one slogan- imported government unacceptable," Khan said.

During the rally at the federal capital after leading a rally from Rawalpindi, the former Prime Minister said that he did not protest against the coalition government on May 26 because he knew no one would come out after what transpired during the "Azadi March", Geo Tv reported.

In the upcoming Punjab election, Imran Khan said that they can win the upcoming by-poll in the province only through the rigging as "the umpires" stand with the Shehbaz Sharif-led government.

"We have 20 by-elections [coming up] in Punjab. The only way they can win is through the rigging. The people are against them, [but] the umpires are with them," Khan said.

Khan said that they have to win the election despite the fact that "umpires" are with the government.

"No matter what tactic they use... whether they rig the election or use the police, the nation will never accept them," Imran said referring to the government, which he often called "imported" and also claimed that the US had imposed this government through a "conspiracy."

He had announced tonight's gathering last Saturday, saying that the demonstration would be held for Islamabad locals and those from Rawalpindi, while people from other major cities would have their own local protests.

(With inputs from ANI)

