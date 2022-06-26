Follow us on Image Source : AP Spying attempt on ex-Pak PM Imran Khan amid rumours of his assassination

Highlights An employee of Pak's Bani Gala tried to install a spy device inside Imran Khan's room.

The security team handed him over to the federal police.

Earlier, the security agencies were put on high alert in adjoining areas of Bani Gala.

Imran Khan news: An employee of Pakistan's Bani Gala allegedly tried to install a spy device inside former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's room. However, his attempts were foiled as he was caught in the middle of installing the device, local media reported. The development comes amid rumours of a plot being hatched to assassinate Imran Khan.

Citing sources, Pakistan's local media outlet ARY News reported that the spying attempt was foiled after another employee informed the security team about the installation of the device. Bani Gala security team detained the employee post receiving the information of him trying to spy on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman. The security team handed him over to the federal police.

Earlier the security agencies were put on high alert in adjoining areas of Bani Gala in the city in view of this alleged threat. Many from PTI have been asserting that Imran Khan's life is in danger. "In this regard, we have informed all relevant agencies, including the government," PTI leader Shehbaz Gill said.

Speaking to the media portal, Shehbaz Gill claimed, "An employee - who cleans the former premier's room - was paid to install a spy device," terming the act 'heinous and unfortunate'.

"Our people are being threatened to get information. Such shameful acts should be avoided," he added. The PTI leader further said that the 'arrested' employee has made several revelations - which he refused to share at the moment.

Earlier, Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Imran Khan had said that if anything happens to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, the act will be treated as an attack on Pakistan. "Anything happens to our leader Imran Khan, will be treated as attack on Pakistan. Response will aggressive - the Handlers will also regret," Niazi had said.

(With ANI Inputs)

