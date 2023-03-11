Getting Kashmir issue to UN center 'uphill task: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilwal Bhutto

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said that getting the issue of Kashmir to the centre of the United Nations is an 'uphill task' but the country will nonetheless try to get it there at a press conference on the outcome of the Women in Islam Conference and Commemoration of the First Islamophobia Day, on the sidelines of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

Meanwhile, during the press conference Bhutto addressed India as 'friend' for a brief moment and immediately rephrased his remarks and called India a 'neighbouring' country during the press conference. "Whenever the issue of Kashmir is brought up, our friends....... (imperceptible stuttering )...... within neighbouring countries strongly object, vociferously object," he seemed to be correcting himself.

He further alleged, "They (India) perpetuate a post-fact narrative where they try to claim that this is not a dispute for the United Nations, that this is not a disputed territory recognized by the international community.

"He blamed India for insisting "counter to the facts, counter to the reality that their usurpation of Kashmir should be endorsed.""We do find it difficult to get the truth across, we are persistent in our efforts. And at every opportunity, be it at the UN Security Council or at various events that I attend or address or chair, I do make an effort not only to mention the hypocrisy when it comes to applying to the people of Palestine but also to focus on the difficulties faced by the people of Kashmir," he added.

Just a few days, India on Wednesday (March 8) slammed Pakistan for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a United Nations Security Council debate on women, peace and security stating that it is 'unworthy' to even respond to such 'malicious and false propaganda'.

Responding to Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj on Tuesday termed his statement as “baseless and politically motivated”.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Unworthy to even respond: India slams Pak foriegn minister Bilawal over Kashmir remark at UNSC

ALSO READ | India invites Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for SCO meetings: Report

Latest World News