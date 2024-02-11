Sunday, February 11, 2024
     
  4. Pakistan Elections Result LIVE: Imran Khan's party announces protest against ‘theft’ of public mandate
Pakistan elections result: Both Khan and his main rival, three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, declared victory on Friday, increasing uncertainty over who will form the next government at a time when swift policy action is needed to address multiple challenges.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Islamabad Updated on: February 11, 2024 12:06 IST
Pakistan elections result protest
Image Source : AP Pakistan elections result protest

Pakistan elections result LIVE: Pakistan held a parliamentary election last Thursday, with 44 parties fighting for a share of 266 seats in the National Assembly, or lower house of parliament. A further 70 seats have been reserved for minorities and women. If no party wins a majority of 169 seats, the one with the biggest share can form a coalition government. The vote was overshadowed by violence, an unprecedented national shutdown of all mobile phone services and allegations of vote rigging. Both Khan and his main rival, three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, declared victory on Friday, increasing uncertainty over who will form the next government at a time when swift policy action is needed to address multiple challenges. Gohar Khan, the chairman of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) party who also acts as the former prime minister's lawyer, called on "all institutions" in Pakistan to respect his party's mandate.

Amid the turbulence in Pakistan politics, India TV brings you all major updates related to poll results. Keep refreshing the blog to get the latest updates.

 

Live updates :Pakistan elections result LIVE

  • Feb 11, 2024 12:06 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Pakistan President Alvi to invite PTI chairman to form government, claims Gohar Khan

    Barrister Gohar Ali Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) asserted on Saturday that President Arif Alvi would extend an invitation to his party to form the government, citing a reported majority in the National Assembly. To establish a government, a party must secure 133 seats out of 265 in the National Assembly, excluding one seat for which the election was postponed due to a candidate's demise. However, a simple majority of 169 seats out of a total of 336, including reserved slots, is required.

    Read full story here 

     

  • Feb 11, 2024 12:05 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Pakistan Election Commission announces fresh polls in some booths as Imran Khan's party alleges rigging

    Candidates backed by the party of jailed Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan plan to form a government, a senior aide to the former prime minister said on Saturday, urging supporters to peacefully protest if final election results are not released. Amid rigging allegations, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered re-polling in some of the polling stations. The re-polling is scheduled for February 15. 

    Read full story here

  • Feb 11, 2024 12:04 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Balochistan residents block roads over protests against ‘rigging’

    Balochistan remained cut off from Sindh and Punjab on Saturday as different highways and roads were blocked due to protests against alleged election rigging by workers and supporters of various political parties, reported Dawn.

     

  • Feb 11, 2024 12:03 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    PTI announces countrywide protest against ‘theft’ of public mandate

    Amid allegations of rigging in the elections, Imran Khan's PTI party announced a countrywide protest.

