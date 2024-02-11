Pakistan President Alvi to invite PTI chairman to form government, claims Gohar Khan

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Pakistani President Arif Alvi in Islamabad.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) asserted on Saturday that President Arif Alvi would extend an invitation to his party to form the government, citing a reported majority in the National Assembly. To establish a government, a party must secure 133 seats out of 265 in the National Assembly, excluding one seat for which the election was postponed due to a candidate's demise. However, a simple majority of 169 seats out of a total of 336, including reserved slots, is required.

PTI asserts majority

Gohar Khan claimed that PTI had triumphed in 170 National Assembly seats, although official results indicate the party secured 100 seats.

Future government plans

Emphasising adherence to the constitution and law, Gohar Khan expressed PTI's commitment to moving forward and forming a government. Despite challenges, he underscored the party's determination to establish a desired government.

Focus on electoral processes

Gohar Khan stressed the importance of promptly announcing election results without hindrance while urging peaceful protests in constituencies where results were delayed.

PTI's electoral strategy

In light of PTI candidates contesting as independents due to symbol restrictions, Gohar Khan highlighted the party's resilience and its plan to explore alliances for government formation.

Post-election developments

As vote counting continues amidst allegations of rigging and sporadic violence, PTI's founder, Imran Khan, currently detained, stated AI-generated audio and video, claiming victory in the general elections.

Plans and challenges

Gohar Khan outlined PTI's agenda, including intra-party elections within 15 days, decision-making on reserved seats, and peaceful protests. He also asserted the PTI's intentions to form governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab after consultation.