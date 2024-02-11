Imran Khan-backed independents win 101 of 264 seats as election commission concludes vote count

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan election result

Islamabad: Pakistan's national election vote count concluded on Sunday with independents, mostly backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, winning 101 of the 264 seats, the election commission's website showed. The independents were followed by the party of another former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, which won 75 seats - becoming the largest single party in parliament as Khan's independents ran as individuals. The final tally was released over 60 hours after voting concluded in Thursday's national elections, a delay that has raised questions about the process.

Pakistan held a parliamentary election last Thursday, with 44 parties fighting for a share of 266 seats in the National Assembly, or lower house of parliament. A further 70 seats have been reserved for minorities and women. If no party wins a majority of 169 seats, the one with the biggest share can form a coalition government. The vote was overshadowed by violence, an unprecedented national shutdown of all mobile phone services and allegations of vote rigging.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.