Black day for Pakistan! 10 students killed, 15 injured as boat capsizes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Boat capsizes in Pakistan: At least 10 students of a religious seminary died on Sunday when their boat capsized in a lake in northwest Pakistan, according to officials. The students, aged between seven and 14 years, of Madrassa Mirbash Khel were on an excursion trip when their boat capsized in the Tanda Dam lake in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

The rescue workers have recovered 10 bodies, they said. Deputy Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf said the boat was carrying 30 people and most of them were children. He said 16 children were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. The Pakistan Army's rescue teams have also reached the site of the incident where rescue operations are being carried out.

Caretaker Chief Minister KPK Azam Khan directed the local administration to provide emergency relief to the affected families.

41 killed as passenger coach falls into ravine in Balochistan

Earlier today, at least 41 people were killed after a passenger coach fell into a ravine in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

Hamza Anjum Nadeem, the assistant commissioner in Bela, said the bodies of 40 people, including women and children, were recovered. Four injured passengers were rescued.

“The accident happened due to over-speeding and the bus crashed into the pillar of a bridge. It caught fire soon after falling (off the bridge),” he said. Firefighters and workers from the Lasbela Welfare Trust and the Edhi Welfare Foundation carried out the rescue operation.

Balochistan's CM expresses sorrow

The chief minister of Balochistan, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, expressed his sorrow for the loss of life and ordered authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

It should be noted here that traffic accidents in Pakistan generally happen due to violations of traffic rules, resulting in the deaths of thousands every year.

