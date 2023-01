Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Pakistan: A passenger coach falls into ravine in Balochistan

Pakistan: In a tragic incident, at least 39 people were killed after a passenger coach fell into a ravine in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday. The incident occurred in the Lasbela district, ANI reported quoting Pakistan's Dawn News.

According to reports, the bus had 48 passengers on board, who were travelling from Quetta to Karachi.

Further details are awaited.

