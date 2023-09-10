Pakistan: Six killed, around 50 injured as overloaded bus overturns in Punjab province

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Bus accident in Pakistan

In a tragic incident, at least six people were killed and around 50 others injured when an overloaded speeding bus carrying Christian pilgrims for a religious gathering overturned in Pakistan's Punjab province on Sunday. According to reports, the accident took place in Sheikhupura, some 50 km from Lahore.

According to officials, the bus was carrying Christian pilgrims to the religious gathering at the National Marian Shrine in Mariamabad when it overturned while taking a turn at Khanka Dogran in Shiekhupura. Following the incident, police and rescue officials reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital. They said that six passengers died on the spot while the condition of five is stated to be critical.

The bus was overloaded

The officials said the bus carrying 60 passengers was overloaded. They said that the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle while negotiating a turn. Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed grief over the loss of life in the accident and directed health authorities to provide the best treatment to the injured.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan

The National Marian Shrine in Mariamabad has been the site of an annual pilgrimage for the feast of the Nativity of Mary since 1949. Mariamabad is also known as the 'City of Mary.' It should be mentioned here that road accidents are common in Pakistan and claim numerous lives on a daily basis. In August, 18 people were killed and 16 others injured when a passenger bus caught fire in Pakistan's Punjab province after colliding with a pick-up van carrying a fuel tank.

