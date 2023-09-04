Pakistan: 2 Navy officers, 1 soldier killed in helicopter crash in Balochistan's Gwadar district

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE 2 Navy officers were among those killed in a helicopter crash in Balochistan's Gwadar

A helicopter crashed in the Gwadar district of Pakistan's Balochistan province on Monday, claiming the lives of three Pakistani Navy officers and another Army officer, said a spokesperson of the country's naval forces. The helicopter reportedly crashed during a training flight.

"The helicopter crashed during the flight due to a possible technical fault. As a result of the accident, two officers and one jawan of the Pakistan Navy lost their lives," Dawn quoted the Navy spokesperson.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed grief over the deaths in the helicopter crash and conveyed his condolences for the kin of the deceased.

Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed sorrow over the accident and gave his condolences for the victims' families.

“The sacrifices made by the armed forces for the sake of the country and nation will always be remembered,” said National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Crashes during training missions are fairly common in Pakistan. Authorities rarely release details of military training crashes and investigation reports are also not made public. In September 2022, an army helicopter crashed during an overnight mission in Baluchistan, killing all six military personnel on board.

(with agency inputs)

