Pakistan: Woman stoned to death in Punjab province for alleged adultery

A woman was stoned to death in Pakistan's Punjab province on Friday, allegedly for committing adultery. The incident took place in Rajanpur district, some 500 kilometers from Lahore. According to police, the woman's husband accused her of adultery and, along with his two brothers, tied her to a tree and stoned her to death. They also brutally tortured her before killing her.

The brothers fled the scene and are believed to be hiding in the border region between Punjab and Balochistan. The woman belonged to the Alkani tribe of Rajanpur.

This is not the first time that a woman has been killed in Pakistan in the name of honor. According to human rights activists, around 1,000 women are killed in Pakistan every year in such killings. The victims are often perceived to have brought shame and dishonor to their families by marrying against their will or having an affair. Most often, the family members are behind such killings.

A few days ago, a young lady doctor was shot dead in the name of honor in Punjab's Mianwali district. The 25-year-old doctor wanted to marry her colleague, but her father disapproved of it. The doctor's father came to her clinic and argued with her over the matter. During the argument, he pulled out a gun and shot her, leaving her critically injured. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds.

These killings are a horrific reminder of the plight of women in Pakistan. They are often treated as second-class citizens and are denied basic rights. The government must take urgent steps to stop these killings and ensure the safety of women in Pakistan.

In addition to the government, there are also a number of organisations working to protect women's rights in Pakistan. These organisations provide support to victims of violence and help to raise awareness about the issue.

