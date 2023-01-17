Had 3 wars with India, we've learnt our lessons, says Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that they have learnt their lessons after having three wars with India and stressed that now it wants peace with its neighbour. Speaking to Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV, Shehbaz Sharif called for serious and sincere talks with PM Modi on burning issues like Kashmir among others.

The Pakistani Prime Minister said that he wants to give a message to PM Modi that let's sit and have a serious discussion on the burning issue of Kashmir.

Sharif, just like his predecessors, didn't miss to raise Pakistan's propaganda issues of human rights violations in India, mishandling of minorities or the scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir.

"My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Modi is that let's sit down and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning points like Kashmir. It's up to live peacefully and make progress or quarrel with each other and waste time and resources," ANI reported Sharif as saying.

On wars with India, Shehbaz Sharif said that they've had three wars with India which have only brought more misery, poverty, and unemployment to the people.

"We have learnt our lesson and we want to live in peace with India, provided we are able to resolve our genuine problems," Pakistan PM Sharif said.

