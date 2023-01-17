Tuesday, January 17, 2023
     
Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab: Security Lapse reported when man tries to hug Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab: In a video of the incident, the man wearing a jacket could be seen rushing towards the Congress MP and trying to embrace him.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Amritsar Updated on: January 17, 2023 12:24 IST
Rahul Gandhi in Punjab
Image Source : CONGRESS TWITTER Rahul Gandhi in Punjab

A security breach during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra was reported on Tuesday when a man tried to hug Rahul Gandhi who was later pulled away by workers. The Yatra resumed from Tanda Tuesday morning as part of its Punjab leg, amid biting cold conditions. The march will halt for the night at Mukerian.

 
However, police said it was not a breach of security. In a video of the incident, the man wearing a jacket could be seen rushing towards the Congress MP and trying to embrace him. However, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other party workers accompanying Gandhi stopped him and pushed him away.

'Security breaches during the Yatra'
The Congress had last month written to Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging "security breaches" during the Yatra in the national capital and demanded immediate steps to ensure the security of Gandhi and others taking part in the yatra.

Dismissing the allegations, the government had said "full" security arrangements were made for Gandhi in accordance with laid-down guidelines but he himself "violated" security protocols 113 times since 2020.

ALSO READ: 'Security breach during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi': Congress writes to Amit Shah

