High profile politicians, businessmen on Dawood Ibrahim's target, reveals gangster's nephew to NIA | EXCLUSIVE

India's most wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim is forming a special team to target prominent politicians and businessmen in the country, according to the National Investigation Team (NIA). Reports have revealed that the dreaded gangster and his associates are planning to spread violence in big Indian cities. The investigating agency has recorded the statement of Ali Shah Parkar, the son of Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, who revealed gangster's sinister plans to the NIA. Ali Shah has also informed about Dawood Ibrahim's family, the gangster's second marriage and his new location in Pakistan. The probing agency has registered cases against Dawood and his associates in a terror funding case.

Dawood Ibrahim's second marriage with Pakistani Pathan

In a big revelation, Ali Shah Parkar told the NIA that Dawood Ibrahim recently married another woman, making it his second marriage.

Dawood's second wife is a Pakistani Pathan, according to Ali Shah. He further informed that Dawood is telling everyone that he has divorced his first wife Mehjabeen Shaikh, but that's not true.

Dawood's new location in Pakistan

Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Ali Shah has informed the NIA that the gangster now resides in a defence area near Rahim Faki, located behind Abdullah Ghazi Baba Dargah in Karachi.

Dawood last met his first wife Mehjabeen Shaikh a few months ago in July 2022 in Dubai. He stayed at Zaitun Hamid Antulay's house.

Dawood's wife remains in contact with family through WhatsApp

Dawood Ibrahim's first wife Mahjabeen remains in touch with family members during important occasions, and festivals through WhatsApp calls, his nephew informed.

At present, Dawood Ibrahim, Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh and Mumtaz Rahim Faki along with their families reside in Defense Colony, behind Abdullah Ghazi Baba Dargah, in Karachi, Pakistan.

How Dawood runs D-Company

According to Ali Shah, Dawood Ibrahim is not in contact with anyone but has developed an advanced system to operate his nefarious activities and convey his directions to get the job done.

Dawood Ibrahim's family tree

Dawood Ibrahim and his first wife Mahjabeen have 3 daughters. The first daughter Marukh is married to Javed Miandad's son Junaid. The second daughter's name is Mehreen and the third daughter is Maziya. She is unmarried. Dawood also has a son Mohin Nawaz. The gangster recently got married to a Pakistani Pathan.

Shabir Ibrahim Kaskar is the elder brother of Dawood Ibrahim, who was killed in 1983-84 during a gang war in Mumbai. His wife's name is Shenaaz. They had two children -- a son Shiraz and a daughter Shazia. Kaskar's son Shiraz died in 2020 due to Covid in Pakistan while Shazia lives in Agripada with her husband Moazzam Khan who is an estate agent.

Iqbal Kaskar, another brother of Dawood, is lodged in Thane jail for the last 5 years. His wife's name is Rizwana who lives in Dubai. They have 5 children. Daughter Hafsa lives in Dubai, Zara in Spain, and Aiman ​​lives with her mother in Dubai. Iqbal's son Rizwan is lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and another son Aban also lives in Dubai.

Dawood's brother Anees Ibrahim is married to Tehseen. They have 5 children including 3 daughters namely Shamim, who married Shahdab Khan from Mumbai and lives in Dubai. The second daughter Yasmin is married to Asgar, a Pakistani, who lives in Karachi and the third daughter name is Ana, married to Salik, also a Pakistani and lives in Karachi. His son Nareli Ibrahim is married Pakistani girl Kurtulain and his second son Mehran is studying in London and is unmarried.

