Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel admitted to hospital in Kathmandu | KNOW THE REASON

Kathmandu: Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel was rushed to the hospital after he allegedly fainted on Tuesday. According to sources, he is currently at Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital-Maharajgunj under doctors' observation.

Speaking to news agency ANI on the condition of anonymity, an official at the President's Office confirmed that it was found that Paudel had an infection in his lungs and his oxygen level had fallen in Monday's follow-up.

"He fainted earlier in the morning and was rushed to the hospital. He is now at Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital- Maharajgunj. Doctors are examining him. In yesterday's follow-up it was found that he had an infection on his lungs," an official at the President's Office confirmed.

Paudel underwent treatment for four days

Earlier this month, Nepal President Paudel was discharged from the hospital after undergoing a four-day treatment. President Paudel was admitted to Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj on April 5 after he underwent treatment for four days in Kathmandu.

Paudel complained about stomach ache

According to the official statement from the hospital, Paudel complained about stomach ache, after which he was brought to the hospital. Two weeks earlier than that, Senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel was sworn in as the President of Nepal.

It should be mentioned here that Paudel secured 33,802 electoral votes while his rival Subash Chandra Nembwang secured 15,518 electoral votes, according to Nepal's Election Commission.

