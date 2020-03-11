Image Source : AP Nadine Dorries, British health minister tests positive for coronavirus

British Health Minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus, raising concerns about the potential spread of the infection among lawmakers as she attended an event hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street last week. Dorries, 62, the first British MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus, said she has been self-isolating at home.

"I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus. As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home," she said in a statement released by the Department of Health and Social Care.

Citing the Department of Health, the BBC reported that Dorries first showed symptoms on Thursday - the day when she attended an event hosted by Prime Minister Johnson.

Dorries said that health officials had started tracing people she had been in contact with, and the department and her parliamentary office were closely following its advice.

"Thanks for so many good wishes. It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now," she tweeted.

She said she was worried about her 84-year-old mother who is staying with her.

"More worried about my 84yo mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone," Dorries tweeted.

Six people have died in the UK due to the virus, which has so far infected 373 people in the country.

"Really sorry to hear Nadine has tested positive for coronavirus. She has done the right thing by self-isolating at home, and both NHS and PHE staff have been brilliant. We all wish her well as she recovers," Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted.

