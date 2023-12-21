Our envoy met all 8 men on December 3: MEA on death penalty to ex-Indian Navy personnel

Follow us on Image Source : MEA/YOUTUBE Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the case regarding the eight Indian Navy officials given a death sentence in Qatar is now being heard at the Qatari Court of Appeal and that the Indian envoy to Doha has received consular access to meet all the eight men on December 3.

"This case is now in the court of appeal. And, there have been 3 hearings in the Qatar Court of Appeal. Meanwhile, our ambassador in Doha got consular access to meet all 8 men on December 3rd. But beyond this, I don't have anything to share at this stage," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

