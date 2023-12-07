Indian envoy meets 8 Navy veterans on death sentence in Qatar, all legal assistance extended: MEA

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

An Indian envoy met eight Navy veterans who have been given death sentence by Qatar as the matter is being closely followed by India and all legal assistance is being extended, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Thursday.

"There have been 2 hearings. We filed an appeal, from the families, and the detainees had a final appeal. 2 hearings have since been held. We are closely following the matter and extending all legal and consular assistance. Meanwhile, our ambassador got consular access to meet all 8 of them in prison on 3rd December. This is a sensitive issue, but we will continue to follow and whatever we can share, we will do so," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed on the death sentence to eight Indians in Qatar.

"You would have seen Prime Minister Modi meet Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad, the Amir of Qatar in Dubai on the sidelines of CoP28. They've had a good conversation on the overall bilateral relationship as well as in the well-being of the Indian community...," Bagchi added.

