'People shouldn’t have to pay with their lives to satisfy Muizzu's animosity towards India: Maldives Minister

Male: The tension between India and Maldives led to a tragic end for a boy who lost his life as the latter's President's office denied the emergency use of a helicopter that was "gifted" by India. Taking to social media, Maldivian minister and Opposition leader, Meekail Naseem, slammed the incumbent President Mohamed Muizzu, for not letting the helicopter fly with the 14-year-old sick boy, despite comprehending the critical health situation.

"People shouldn't have to pay with their lives to satisfy the President's animosity towards India," Maldives MP posted on X.

The boy had a brain tumour

According to a local media report, the boy who was critically ill, had a brain tumour and suffered a stroke. The media report said that the family members urged the President's office for an air ambulance to airlift him from his home in Gaaf Alif Villingili to the capital city, Male, as his condition deteriorated. The family alleged that the authorities failed to arrange any medical evacuation on time. "We called Island Aviation to get him to Male immediately after the stroke but they did not answer our calls. They answered the phone at 8:30 am on Thursday. The solution is to have an air ambulance for such cases," Maldivian media quoted the boy’s father as saying.

On the other side, the airline claimed it had initiated the process of emergency airlift but there was a delay due to a last-minute “technical glitch”-- a claim that India TV is not in a position to verify.

"It is with deep regret that we acknowledge the unfortunate passing of the patient involved in the emergency medical evacuation incident from GA Vilingili on January 18, 2024. The entire management and staff of Aasandha Company extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them, seeking solace in Allah (SWT) for the departed's eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus," Aasandha Company Limited, the company which is responsible for medical evacuations, said in a statement released after the ill-fated family started ruckus outside the hospital.

Muizzu orders to stop emergency use of India's gifted helicopters

It is worth mentioning two advanced light helicopters-- (ALH) and a Dornier aircraft-- provided by New Delhi have been extensively used for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. Both helicopters were provided during the earlier regime which was considered as pro-India. However, ever since Muizzu started an "India out" campaign, he had poised to make the country "free of foreign interference". Earlier last week, President Muizzu vowed to stop the emergency helicopter services as facilitated by India. According to a report by Dhauru Maldives Media, Muizzu has fixed "March" this year as the deadline to stop the helicopter services which until now, have played a critical role in ferrying the patients from remote villages to the national capital, Male and other nations.

India-Maldives tension

It is worth mentioning, that PM Narendra Modi, on January 4, shared some pictures of his recent visit to Lakshadweep. Without mentioning a single word on Maldives, the Prime Minister praised the beauty of Lakshadweep and said: "Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep..."

However, Mariyam Shiuna, Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, commented on the photos of PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep, a ‘clown’ and a ‘puppet of Israel’. “What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with a life jacket #VisitMaldives,” Shiuna tweeted. Her critical comments came as India has maintained good relations with Israel even though the country has been engaged in the ongoing war against Hamas. India, however, since the start of the conflict has helped Palestine, sending humanitarian aid and has actively advocated two-state solutions. Ignoring the fact, the minister called Prime Minister Modi a "puppet of Israel".

In fact, several of the ministers even claimed that Indian beaches could not meet the cleanliness level of the Maldives beaches. “The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall," Zahid Rameez, a Council member of the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) wrote on X.

This triggered a major row on social media platforms, wherein the former President and Foreign Minister of Maldives denounced their country's leaders' comments. Former president Mohamed Nasheed denounced the comments and suggested his successor to distance his government from the controversial comment.

Maldives govt issues clarification

Apprehending the consequences, the government of Maldives issued a statement saying it was aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals and added it did not represent the views of the government.

"The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives...Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," according to the statement.

A day after the suspension, India called the Maldives envoy in New Delhi and discussed the matter.

