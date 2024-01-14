Maldives: Muizzu orders to stop emergency use of India's gifted helicopters from March amid tensions

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA IN MALDIVES/FACEBOOK Indian helicopter in Maldives

Male: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has again pressed his "India out" campaign soon after landing at the airport from China and vowed to stop the emergency helicopter services as facilitated by India. According to a report by Dhauru Maldives Media, Muizzu has fixed "March" this year as the deadline to stop the helicopter services which until now, have played a critical role in ferrying the patients from remote villages to the national capital, Male and other nations.

"Air ambulances to carry patients will hopefully start flying on March 1st but not the [Indian] helicopter. The replacement of our existing [Moldovan] Dash 8 aircraft has now begun," local media quoted Muizzu as saying.

It is worth mentioning two advanced light helicopters-- (ALH) and a Dornier aircraft-- provided by New Delhi have been extensively used for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. However, ever since Muizzu started an "India out" campaign, he had poised to make the country "free of foreign interference".

"The second advanced light helicopter (ALH) gifted by India arrived in Maldives on April 27, 2016. Minister of Defence and National Security of Maldives H.E Adam Shareef and High Commissioner of India to Maldives welcomed the ALH and its crew at the Ibrahim Nasir International Airport," read the social media post of India in Maldives when it received the second helicopter from New Delhi.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.