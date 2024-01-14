Amid tensions, Indian envoy to Maldives and other officials meet in Male to discuss troop withdrawal: Report

Male: Amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and the Maldives, local media reported that officials from the Indian High Commission in the Maldives arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Male, where they would discuss the developments that rocked the relations between the two nations. According to multiple Maldivian media including the Dhauru Maldives Media reported that officials would also discuss the presence of Indian military personnel in the country.
Muizzu, who is seen as pro-China, campaigned on a promise to evict Indian military personnel and balance trade, which he said was heavily in favour of India under his predecessor, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. Notably, India has about 75 personnel in Maldives. As of now, there is no confirmation whether all personnel have evacuated or are still present in the island nation.
Muizzu's China visit
Notably, the meeting came just a day after pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu returned from Beijing after concluding "successful" meetings with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. According to the joint communique released by both nations, leaders agreed to expand cooperation and signed at least 20 agreements. Soon after landing at Male airport, Muizzu, in an apparent comment on the ongoing row, said that his country may be small but "doesn't give them the license to bully us".
"Though we have small islands in this ocean, we have a vast exclusive economic zone of 900,000 square km. Maldives is one of the countries with the biggest share of this ocean," he told the media on his arrival from China after concluding the state visit, the first after assuming office in November last year. "This ocean does not belong to a specific country. This (Indian) Ocean also belongs to all countries situated in it," he said, in an apparent jibe at India. "We aren't in anyone's backyard. We are an independent and sovereign state," he was quoted as saying by the Maldives Sun Online portal.
India-Maldives diplomatic tensions
Mariyam Shiuna, Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, while commenting on the photos of PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep, a ‘clown’ and a ‘puppet of Israel’. “What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with a life jacket #VisitMaldives,” Shiuna tweeted. Her critical comments came as India has maintained good relations with Israel even though the country has been engaged in the ongoing war against Hamas. India, however, since the start of the conflict has helped Palestine, sending humanitarian aid and has actively advocated two-state solutions. Ignoring the fact, the minister called Prime Minister Modi a "puppet of Israel".
In fact, several of the ministers even claimed that Indian beaches could not meet the cleanliness level of the Maldives beaches. “The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall," Zahid Rameez, a Council member of the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) wrote on X.
This triggered a major row on social media platforms, wherein the former President and Foreign Minister of Maldives denounced their country's leaders' comments. Former president Mohamed Nasheed denounced the comments and suggested his successor to distance his government from the controversial comment.
Maldives govt issues clarification
Apprehending the consequences, the government of Maldives issued a statement saying it was aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals and added it did not represent the views of the government.
"The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives...Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," according to the statement.
A day after the suspension, India called the Maldives envoy in New Delhi and discussed the matter.
