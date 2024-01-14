Amid tensions, Indian envoy to Maldives and other officials meet in Male to discuss troop withdrawal: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu during the COP28 meeting.

Male: Amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and the Maldives, local media reported that officials from the Indian High Commission in the Maldives arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Male, where they would discuss the developments that rocked the relations between the two nations. According to multiple Maldivian media including the Dhauru Maldives Media reported that officials would also discuss the presence of Indian military personnel in the country.

Muizzu, who is seen as pro-China, campaigned on a promise to evict Indian military personnel and balance trade, which he said was heavily in favour of India under his predecessor, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. Notably, India has about 75 personnel in Maldives. As of now, there is no confirmation whether all personnel have evacuated or are still present in the island nation.

Muizzu's China visit

Notably, the meeting came just a day after pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu returned from Beijing after concluding "successful" meetings with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. According to the joint communique released by both nations, leaders agreed to expand cooperation and signed at least 20 agreements. Soon after landing at Male airport, Muizzu, in an apparent comment on the ongoing row, said that his country may be small but "doesn't give them the license to bully us".