Mahsa Amini gets EU human rights prize posthumously, Know all about Kurdish-Iranian woman

Follow us on Image Source : AP Agitated protestors carrying placards of Mahasa Amini during a rally in Iran.

The European Union’s top human rights prize on Thursday, awarded Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody in Iran last year. She was arrested by the so-called Iranian Morality Police for not wearing the burqa (a black scarf) properly in a public place. Several videos that went viral on social media platforms showed she slipped into a coma after being tortured brutally by the Iranian police. This had prompted worldwide protests against the country’s conservative Islamic theocracy.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

