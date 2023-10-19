Thursday, October 19, 2023
     
Mahsa Amini gets EU human rights prize posthumously, Know all about Kurdish-Iranian woman

Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody in Iran last year, sparking worldwide protests against the country’s conservative Islamic theocracy, was awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize on Thursday.

Ajeet Kumar
Agitated protestors carrying placards of Mahasa Amini
Image Source : AP Agitated protestors carrying placards of Mahasa Amini during a rally in Iran.

The European Union’s top human rights prize on Thursday, awarded Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody in Iran last year. She was arrested by the so-called Iranian Morality Police for not wearing the burqa (a black scarf) properly in a public place. Several videos that went viral on social media platforms showed she slipped into a coma after being tortured brutally by the Iranian police. This had prompted worldwide protests against the country’s conservative Islamic theocracy.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

